New Big Money Means MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) is -3.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $15.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $14.29, the stock is -3.71% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. MBC registered 86.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.66%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $2.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.51 and Fwd P/E is 10.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.84% and -8.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.47%).

MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasterBrand Inc (MBC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasterBrand Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.69% this year

MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.00M, and float is at 126.33M with Short Float at 2.34%.

MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MasterBrand Inc (MBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $8.51 per share for a total of $12608.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.78 million shares.

MasterBrand Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,362 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $8.59 per share for $11703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the MBC stock.