New Big Money Means NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) is 0.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.64, the stock is 0.48% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.93% off its SMA200. NWG registered -13.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.89%.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.44%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $25.06B and $28.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.96. Profit margin for the company is 18.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.32% and -27.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.71%).

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.21, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NatWest Group Plc ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.82% this year

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.83B, and float is at 4.44B with Short Float at 0.10%.