New Big Money Means Sanofi ADR (SNY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) is 2.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.63 and a high of $57.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $50.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $103.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.19% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 36.24% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.01, the stock is 5.67% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. SNY registered 4.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.84.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.24%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has around 91573 employees, a market worth around $127.92B and $45.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 19.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.66% and -11.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.26%).

Sanofi ADR (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi ADR (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.12% this year

Sanofi ADR (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.51B, and float is at 2.51B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Sanofi ADR (SNY): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) that is trading 71.21% up over the past 12 months.Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lies in the list of competitors of the Sanofi ADR and is -10.16% lower over the same period from SNYBristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) is -27.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.