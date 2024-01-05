New Big Money Means Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.56 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $60.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $60.33, the stock is -2.28% and 8.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 16.40% off its SMA200. SKX registered 44.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.79.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $9.29B and $7.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.16% and -5.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.19%).

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.61% this year

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.47M, and float is at 132.22M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG ROBERT, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that GREENBERG ROBERT sold 12,605 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $62.21 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Skechers U S A, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GREENBERG MICHAEL (President) sold a total of 103,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $59.01 per share for $6.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, GREENBERG ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $58.77 for $5.88 million. The insider now directly holds 3,834 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) that is trading -15.19% down over the past 12 months.Puma SE (PUM) is -23.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.