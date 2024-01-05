New Big Money Means Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: THRX) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 3.15% and 22.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -29.78% off its SMA200. THRX registered -23.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.82%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.54%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $174.00M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.63% and -72.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.89%).

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.29% this year

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.73M, and float is at 15.30M with Short Float at 6.12%.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foresite Capital Management V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Foresite Capital Management V, bought 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $2.97 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.11 million shares.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 that GORDON CARL L (Director) bought a total of 479,932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 and was made at $3.05 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.06 million shares of the THRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 479,932 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 17,063,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX).

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) that is trading 81.26% up over the past 12 months.Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) lies in the list of competitors of the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc and is 25.44% higher over the same period from THRXRevolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is 25.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.