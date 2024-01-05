New Big Money Means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) is -1.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.52 and a high of $54.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RARE stock was last observed hovering at around $47.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.36% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.51% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.09, the stock is 3.84% and 16.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 13.57% off its SMA200. RARE registered 3.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.47.

The stock witnessed a 14.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.53%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has around 1311 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $410.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -154.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.40% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.42%).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.02% this year

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.11M, and float is at 77.14M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAKKIS EMIL D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KAKKIS EMIL D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $47.87 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that Kassberg Thomas Richard (CBO & EVP) sold a total of 39,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $32.78 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, KAKKIS EMIL D (President & CEO) disposed off 47,853 shares at an average price of $33.52 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 599,743 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bayer AG (BAYN) that is trading -29.20% down over the past 12 months.