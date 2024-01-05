New Big Money Means Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE) is -4.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.06 and a high of $18.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -25.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is -2.48% and 3.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -6.75% off its SMA200. VRE registered -6.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.84.

The stock witnessed a -1.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.88%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Veris Residential Inc (VRE) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $293.34M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.96% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.38%).

Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veris Residential Inc (VRE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.67, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veris Residential Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.88% this year

Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.14M, and float is at 83.88M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Veris Residential Inc (VRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KATZ A. AKIVA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KATZ A. AKIVA sold 10,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $18.75 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Veris Residential Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that KATZ A. AKIVA (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $18.83 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.21 million shares of the VRE stock.

Veris Residential Inc (VRE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is trading -6.05% down over the past 12 months.Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) lies in the list of competitors of the Veris Residential Inc and is -17.08% lower over the same period from VREBoston Properties Inc. (BXP) is 7.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.