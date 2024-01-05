New Big Money Means Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.03 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $50.23, the stock is 0.65% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 22.75% off its SMA200. WBS registered 7.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.24%.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.47%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has around 4746 employees, a market worth around $9.18B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.38. Profit margin for the company is 23.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.88% and -10.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.88%).

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.66% this year

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.78M, and float is at 181.10M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPNISKY JACK L, the company’s Exec. Chair. Company & Bank. SEC filings show that KOPNISKY JACK L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $50.18 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Webster Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that KOPNISKY JACK L (Exec. Chair. Company & Bank) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $50.00 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the WBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Massiani Luis (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $37.27 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS).

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading -35.15% down over the past 12 months.Camden National Corp. (CAC) lies in the list of competitors of the Webster Financial Corp. and is -10.83% lower over the same period from WBSIndependent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -20.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.