News Corp (NWS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.73 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $27.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.35% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.38, the stock is 4.15% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 24.34% off its SMA200. NWS registered 37.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.82.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.38%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

News Corp (NWS) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $14.53B and $9.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.44 and Fwd P/E is 28.86. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.35% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.17%).

News Corp (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corp (NWS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.75, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.43% this year

News Corp (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.01M, and float is at 103.93M with Short Float at 5.74%.

News Corp (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corp (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PANUCCIO SUSAN, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PANUCCIO SUSAN sold 10,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

News Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that PANUCCIO SUSAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 184,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $20.97 per share for $3.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the NWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) disposed off 58,000 shares at an average price of $20.98 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 83,291 shares of News Corp (NWS).

News Corp (NWS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) that is trading 59.09% up over the past 12 months.Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) lies in the list of competitors of the News Corp and is 58.23% higher over the same period from NWSAmazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 73.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.