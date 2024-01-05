Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) is 38.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 36.52% and 47.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -46.94% off its SMA200. NGM registered -75.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.43.

The stock witnessed a 49.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is 32.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.23% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $98.44M and $22.43M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -673.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.27% and -79.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.01%).

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.81% this year

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.89M, and float is at 41.12M with Short Float at 6.08%.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 5,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $3627.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) bought a total of 5,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $0.62 per share for $3627.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) acquired 5,840 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $3627.0. The insider now directly holds 949,862 shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM).

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 2.97% up over the past 12 months.Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) lies in the list of competitors of the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc and is -19.69% lower over the same period from NGMGenfit S.A. ADR (GNFT) is -5.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.