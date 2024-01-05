Novartis AG ADR (NVS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) is 4.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.68 and a high of $105.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $104.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $103.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.18% off the consensus price target high of $129.02 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -22.86% lower than the price target low of $85.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.57, the stock is 7.00% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. NVS registered 20.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.70.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.79%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has around 101703 employees, a market worth around $210.44B and $51.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.40 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.49% and 0.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.58%).

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG ADR (NVS) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.75% this year

Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 1.99B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Novartis AG ADR (NVS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months.Sanofi ADR (SNY) lies in the list of competitors of the Novartis AG ADR and is 6.83% higher over the same period from NVSBristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) is -27.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.