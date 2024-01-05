O-I Glass Inc (OI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $23.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $15.28, the stock is -4.55% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -20.15% off its SMA200. OI registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is -9.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $7.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.40 and Fwd P/E is 6.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.68% and -35.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.64%).

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc (OI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.60% this year

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.69M, and float is at 152.56M with Short Float at 4.02%.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lopez Andres Alberto, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Lopez Andres Alberto sold 76,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $22.54 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

O-I Glass Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Lopez Andres Alberto (President & CEO) sold a total of 59,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $22.02 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the OI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Torno Vitaliano (President, Bus Ops & OI Europe) disposed off 17,299 shares at an average price of $22.22 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc (OI).