Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ: OLK) is -0.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.10 and a high of $26.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $25.05, the stock is -2.26% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 22.51% off its SMA200. OLK registered 11.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$663.58.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.95%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.53% over the week and 0.34% over the month.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) has around 582 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $158.98M in sales. Fwd P/E is 835.00. Profit margin for the company is -11.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.66% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.76%).

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.18% this year

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.35M, and float is at 122.54M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) that is trading 36.01% up over the past 12 months.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) lies in the list of competitors of the Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR and is 6.10% higher over the same period from OLKOlink Holding AB ADR (OLK) is 25.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.