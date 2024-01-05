Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is -1.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.20 and a high of $99.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $84.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.7% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.56% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.09, the stock is -0.05% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 0.18% off its SMA200. OMC registered 3.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.48.

The stock witnessed a 3.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.08%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has around 74200 employees, a market worth around $16.84B and $14.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 10.90. Profit margin for the company is 9.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.85% and -14.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.49%).

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.27% this year

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.70M, and float is at 195.80M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 587 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $78.70 per share for a total of $46200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9664.0 shares.

Omnicom Group, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $76.57 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30014.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) disposed off 467 shares at an average price of $80.24 for $37472.0. The insider now directly holds 9,591 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trade Desk Inc. Cl A (TTD) that is trading 60.60% up over the past 12 months.Gartner Inc. (IT) lies in the list of competitors of the Omnicom Group, Inc. and is 31.34% higher over the same period from OMCWPP PLC ADR (WPP) is -8.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.