Pagerduty Inc (PD) Volatility At 3.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) is -7.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.18 and a high of $35.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $21.50, the stock is -6.02% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. PD registered -16.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$36.70.

The stock witnessed a -3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.96%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) has around 1166 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $420.55M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.73. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.10% and -39.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.11%).

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagerduty Inc (PD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.91, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagerduty Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1703.05% this year

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.18M, and float is at 86.49M with Short Float at 14.07%.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Pagerduty Inc (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REZVAN MITRA, the company’s SVP Finance & CAO. SEC filings show that REZVAN MITRA sold 1,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $23.58 per share for a total of $26009.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95719.0 shares.

Pagerduty Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 4,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09, WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 16,723 shares at an average price of $21.71 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 193,915 shares of Pagerduty Inc (PD).

Pagerduty Inc (PD): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) that is trading 65.51% up over the past 12 months.Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) lies in the list of competitors of the Pagerduty Inc and is 58.23% higher over the same period from PDAlphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) is 59.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.