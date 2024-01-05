Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is -0.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.32 and a high of $70.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $68.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.88% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.4% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.95, the stock is 1.82% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 14.46% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 21.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.09.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.50%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $10.73B and $57.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.79% and -2.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.84%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.47, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.15% this year

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 150.98M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGER DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINGER DAVID V sold 955 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $62.76 per share for a total of $59936.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9417.0 shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that Hagerty Patrick T. () sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $55.62 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Hagerty Patrick T. () disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $59.23 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 157,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spar Group Ltd. (SGPPF) that is trading -19.45% down over the past 12 months.Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) lies in the list of competitors of the Performance Food Group Company and is 21.58% higher over the same period from PFGCSpartanNash Co. (SPTN) is -23.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.