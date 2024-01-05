Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.96 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $28.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.7% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.00, the stock is 4.60% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 16.39% off its SMA200. PPC registered 17.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) has around 61500 employees, a market worth around $6.63B and $16.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.64 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 0.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.28% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.46%).

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.14, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.74% this year

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.47M, and float is at 40.22M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandri Fabio, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Galvanoni Matthew R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.36 per share for $68330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31053.0 shares of the PPC stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. Cl A (TSN) that is trading -18.03% down over the past 12 months.Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) lies in the list of competitors of the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and is -39.94% lower over the same period from PPCCal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is 2.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.