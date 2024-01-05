Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Volatility At 4.80%, Should You Add A Position?

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $30.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $21.91, the stock is -3.51% and -1.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. PRVA registered -1.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.92.

The stock witnessed a -1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.75%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.67 and Fwd P/E is 74.21. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.33% and -27.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.91%).

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Privia Health Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 360.03% this year

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.69M, and float is at 101.65M with Short Float at 6.53%.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan William M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan William M sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $23.97 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.47 million shares.

Privia Health Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Sullivan William M (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.49 million shares of the PRVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Sullivan William M (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $23.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 5,498,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA).

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) that is trading 11.32% up over the past 12 months.agilon health inc. (AGL) lies in the list of competitors of the Privia Health Group Inc and is -23.83% lower over the same period from PRVAHealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is 12.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.