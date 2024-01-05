Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 0.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.25 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.38% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.70, the stock is 4.08% and 8.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 12.12% off its SMA200. RDN registered 48.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.72.

The stock witnessed a 9.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.93%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 50.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.26% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.99%).

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.44, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.22% this year

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.06M, and float is at 151.82M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Serio Gregory, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Serio Gregory sold 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8221.0 shares.

Radian Group, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Hess Lisa W (Director) sold a total of 655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $27.52 per share for $18029.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6417.0 shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $25.98 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 124,784 shares of Radian Group, Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group, Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 22.29% up over the past 12 months.American International Group Inc. (AIG) lies in the list of competitors of the Radian Group, Inc. and is 8.06% higher over the same period from RDNOld Republic International Corp. (ORI) is 22.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.