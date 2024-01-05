Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $120.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $109.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.93% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.17, the stock is 0.12% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 9.88% off its SMA200. RJF registered 3.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.12%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has around 23019 employees, a market worth around $22.98B and $13.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.16. Profit margin for the company is 13.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.35% and -8.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.54%).

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.26% this year

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.77M, and float is at 188.13M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raney Steven M, the company’s President & CEO RJBank. SEC filings show that Raney Steven M sold 930 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $110.42 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55618.0 shares.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Catanese George (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 3,866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $106.75 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11712.0 shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Raney Steven M (President & CEO RJBank) disposed off 5,531 shares at an average price of $106.84 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 56,964 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) that is trading 10.17% up over the past 12 months.T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) lies in the list of competitors of the Raymond James Financial, Inc. and is -1.99% lower over the same period from RJFAmeriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 22.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.