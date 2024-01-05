Robert Half Inc (RHI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.65 and a high of $89.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.9% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -40.85% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.10, the stock is -2.98% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.73% off its SMA200. RHI registered 12.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a -2.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.92%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) has around 180500 employees, a market worth around $8.80B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.84 and Fwd P/E is 21.11. Profit margin for the company is 7.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -7.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half Inc (RHI) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.73, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.01% this year

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.70M, and float is at 102.89M with Short Float at 6.13%.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half Inc (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ROBERT W, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that GLASS ROBERT W sold 15,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $81.46 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Robert Half Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that GLASS ROBERT W (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 14,751 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $75.15 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Kempthorne Dirk A (Director) disposed off 2,050 shares at an average price of $74.15 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 12,934 shares of Robert Half Inc (RHI).

Robert Half Inc (RHI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) that is trading 68.00% up over the past 12 months.ASGN Inc. (ASGN) lies in the list of competitors of the Robert Half Inc and is 12.06% higher over the same period from RHIManpowerGroup (MAN) is -10.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.