Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is -0.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $42.85, the stock is -0.83% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. RYAN registered 2.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.26%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.42 and Fwd P/E is 25.23. Profit margin for the company is 2.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.08% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.12%).

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.54, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.97% this year

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.44M, and float is at 98.17M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOLGER DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOLGER DAVID P sold 10,580 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $44.58 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85204.0 shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC (Director) sold a total of 4,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $44.68 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $45.05 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN).