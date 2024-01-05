SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) is -1.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.19 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $62.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.88% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.26% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.78, the stock is 0.62% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 6.04% off its SMA200. SEIC registered 6.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.75%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) has around 4837 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is 23.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.28% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.62%).

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.86, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SEI Investments Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.05% this year

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.16M, and float is at 108.13M with Short Float at 1.37%.

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEST ALFRED P JR, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that WEST ALFRED P JR sold 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $59.97 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.03 million shares.

SEI Investments Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that WEST ALFRED P JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 29,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $59.78 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.03 million shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ROMEO CARMEN (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $59.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,589,352 shares of SEI Investments Co. (SEIC).

SEI Investments Co. (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) that is trading -19.52% down over the past 12 months.Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) lies in the list of competitors of the SEI Investments Co. and is -11.17% lower over the same period from SEICFirst Republic Bank (FRCB) is -99.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.