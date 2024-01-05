Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $205.43 and a high of $314.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $296.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.84% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -15.54% lower than the price target low of $256.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $295.77, the stock is -2.19% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 15.63% off its SMA200. SHW registered 23.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.33%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $75.71B and $23.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.69 and Fwd P/E is 26.30. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.98% and -5.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.55%).

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sherwin-Williams Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.19% this year

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.90M, and float is at 235.54M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARCEAU MARY L, the company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that GARCEAU MARY L sold 923 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $292.65 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21363.0 shares.

Sherwin-Williams Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Petz Heidi G (President & COO) sold a total of 6,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $290.24 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14718.0 shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman & CEO) acquired 2,125 shares at an average price of $237.60 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 317,270 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW).

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading 7.33% up over the past 12 months.Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) lies in the list of competitors of the Sherwin-Williams Co. and is 5.20% higher over the same period from SHWTarget Corp. (TGT) is -9.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.