T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is -1.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.43 and a high of $132.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $106.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.98% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -34.25% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.06, the stock is 1.11% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. TROW registered -2.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.96.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.17%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7868 employees, a market worth around $23.70B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.12 and Fwd P/E is 15.36. Profit margin for the company is 24.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.09%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.81, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.65% this year

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.31M, and float is at 218.59M with Short Float at 7.31%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,969 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $105.91 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Higginbotham Robert C.T. (Vice President) sold a total of 5,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $99.41 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32185.0 shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) disposed off 5,812 shares at an average price of $98.71 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corp. (STT) that is trading -1.69% down over the past 12 months.Ares Management Corp. (ARES) lies in the list of competitors of the T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and is 72.67% higher over the same period from TROWRaymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 2.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.