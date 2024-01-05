Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is -1.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.53 and a high of $164.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $158.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -22.2% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.86, the stock is -0.14% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 13.22% off its SMA200. TTWO registered 54.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.77%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has around 11580 employees, a market worth around $27.02B and $5.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.91. Profit margin for the company is -27.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.47% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.15%).

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.48, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.52% this year

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.90M, and float is at 156.13M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Lainie, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Lainie sold 20,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $158.01 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that ZELNICK STRAUSS (Chairman, CEO) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $157.15 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Srinivasan LaVerne Evans (Director) disposed off 1,905 shares at an average price of $157.37 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Who are the competitors?

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) lies in the list of competitors of the Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and is 9.06% higher over the same period from TTWOHasbro Inc. (HAS) is -23.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.