Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Volatility At 3.12%, Should You Add A Position?

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is -2.92% and -15.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -28.77% off its SMA200. TH registered -35.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.30.

The stock witnessed a -11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.73%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has around 921 employees, a market worth around $977.97M and $589.83M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.02 and Fwd P/E is 16.21. Profit margin for the company is 28.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -47.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.19%).

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Hospitality Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.06% this year

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.32M, and float is at 33.17M with Short Float at 18.36%.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Target Hospitality Corp (TH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalamaras Eric, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kalamaras Eric sold 2,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $16.53 per share for a total of $40598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30480.0 shares.

Target Hospitality Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Schrenk Troy C. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 4,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $16.50 per share for $80866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31323.0 shares of the TH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Kalamaras Eric (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 442 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $7293.0. The insider now directly holds 32,936 shares of Target Hospitality Corp (TH).