The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $289.36 and a high of $389.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $381.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $403.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.32% off the consensus price target high of $493.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -25.56% lower than the price target low of $305.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $382.95, the stock is 3.27% and 11.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 15.34% off its SMA200. GS registered 10.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.35%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.09%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has around 45900 employees, a market worth around $125.09B and $100.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.35% and -1.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 338.70M, and float is at 324.30M with Short Float at 1.49%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 157 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.44 per share for a total of $2110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49.81 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $13.58 per share for $2132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.81 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, LESLIE ERICKA T (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 1,376 shares at an average price of $335.15 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 10,471 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corp. (BAC) that is trading -0.79% down over the past 12 months.Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) lies in the list of competitors of the The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and is 16.17% higher over the same period from GSMorgan Stanley (MS) is 7.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.