TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) is 0.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.94 and a high of $69.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $67.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $76.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.97% off the consensus price target high of $107.96 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -11.56% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.05, the stock is 1.26% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.35% off its SMA200. TTE registered 10.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.61.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has around 101279 employees, a market worth around $163.04B and $228.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.55 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.86% and -2.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.49%).

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.88, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TotalEnergies SE ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.45% this year

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.40B with Short Float at 0.26%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TotalEnergies SE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $31.15 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corp. (HES) that is trading 1.43% up over the past 12 months.Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) lies in the list of competitors of the TotalEnergies SE ADR and is -7.43% lower over the same period from TTEMarathon Oil Corp. (MRO) is -9.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.