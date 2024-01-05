Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Volatility At 1.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $36.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.49% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.07% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.24, the stock is 2.27% and 13.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.15% off its SMA200. TPH registered 80.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a 11.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.31%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.06% and -5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.45%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.57, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.02M, and float is at 94.48M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURROWS LAWRENCE B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURROWS LAWRENCE B. sold 7,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $31.48 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86891.0 shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that KEELER GLENN J. (CFO and CAO) sold a total of 21,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $33.01 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 19,076 shares at an average price of $29.24 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 423,514 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 155.41% up over the past 12 months.D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) lies in the list of competitors of the Tri Pointe Homes Inc. and is 57.82% higher over the same period from TPHLGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 25.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.