Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Volatility At 5.67%, Should You Add A Position?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) is -8.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $39.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWST stock was last observed hovering at around $32.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.78% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -76.63% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.56, the stock is 1.53% and 33.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 68.03% off its SMA200. TWST registered 40.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.38.

The stock witnessed a 31.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.56%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has around 919 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $245.11M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.84% and -15.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.12%).

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.11, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.84% this year

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.56M, and float is at 55.21M with Short Float at 26.24%.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cho Dennis, the company’s. SEC filings show that Cho Dennis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $13.20 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29297.0 shares.

Twist Bioscience Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Starovasnik Melissa A. (Director) sold a total of 1,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $26.45 per share for $45820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11340.0 shares of the TWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, JOHANNESSEN JAN (Director) disposed off 1,732 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $45820.0. The insider now directly holds 11,616 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST).

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roche Holding AG Akt (RO) that is trading -22.74% down over the past 12 months.Rogers Corp. (ROG) lies in the list of competitors of the Twist Bioscience Corp and is 3.33% higher over the same period from TWSTThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 0.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.