Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -70.0% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.95, the stock is 5.84% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 29.10% off its SMA200. UNIT registered 3.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.01%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has around 784 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is -3.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.38% and -13.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.28%).

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -433.57% this year

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.83M, and float is at 231.38M with Short Float at 8.56%.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gunderman Kenny, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading 16.42% up over the past 12 months.Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) lies in the list of competitors of the Uniti Group Inc and is -13.67% lower over the same period from UNIT