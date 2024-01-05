Urban Edge Properties (UE) Volatility At 1.68%, Should You Add A Position?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is -1.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $18.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.10, the stock is 0.05% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 15.28% off its SMA200. UE registered 27.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.57.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.13%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $401.93M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.07 and Fwd P/E is 41.77. Profit margin for the company is 10.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.90% and -3.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.37%).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Edge Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.42% this year

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.45M, and float is at 113.75M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milton Robert C. III, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Milton Robert C. III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.83 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corp. (O) that is trading -8.99% down over the past 12 months.Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) lies in the list of competitors of the Urban Edge Properties and is -7.20% lower over the same period from UE