Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) is 0.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.16 and a high of $32.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $31.61, the stock is 2.42% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 13.19% off its SMA200. VNOM registered 11.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.29%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.88. Profit margin for the company is 23.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.82% and -4.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.89%).

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.46, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.45% this year

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.23M, and Short Float at -.

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $28.70 per share for a total of $258.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Viper Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,810,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $30.03 per share for $54.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.0 million shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BX SWT ML Holdco LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,810,400 shares at an average price of $30.03 for $54.36 million. The insider now directly holds 7,002,347 shares of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM).

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) that is trading 28.12% up over the past 12 months.SandRidge Mississippian Trust (SDTTU) lies in the list of competitors of the Viper Energy Inc and is -35.00% lower over the same period from VNOM