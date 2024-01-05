Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) is 28.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $14.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYGR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.84, the stock is 31.86% and 47.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 22.59% off its SMA200. VYGR registered 80.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.11.

The stock witnessed a 44.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.08%, and is 24.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.49% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $476.96M and $158.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 33.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.67% and -24.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.94%).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.43, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.78% this year

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.61M, and float is at 34.82M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P. sold 13,567 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $94833.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Carter Todd Alfred (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $8.16 per share for $85680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54360.0 shares of the VYGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Carter Todd Alfred (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $59400.0. The insider now directly holds 59,860 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -84.16% down over the past 12 months.Plandai Biotechnology Inc. (PLPL) lies in the list of competitors of the Voyager Therapeutics Inc and is -50.00% lower over the same period from VYGR