W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.69 and a high of $74.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $72.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.92% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -18.02% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.17, the stock is 3.08% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 17.12% off its SMA200. WRB registered 3.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is 4.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has around 8186 employees, a market worth around $18.87B and $11.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.74 and Fwd P/E is 12.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.80% and -1.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.76%).

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.88% this year

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.55M, and float is at 201.59M with Short Float at 1.99%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Ltd. (CB) that is trading 1.67% up over the past 12 months.Progressive Corp. (PGR) lies in the list of competitors of the W.R. Berkley Corp. and is 23.93% higher over the same period from WRBTravelers Cos. Inc. (TRV) is 2.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.