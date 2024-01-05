Wabash National Corp. (WNC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) is -5.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.09 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.20, the stock is -5.00% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 3.25% off its SMA200. WNC registered 4.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.00.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.29 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 8.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.46% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.72%).

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.62% this year

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.68M, and float is at 45.01M with Short Float at 13.66%.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corp. (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magee Larry J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $26.15 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Wabash National Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Smith Dustin T (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 41,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $27.26 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59398.0 shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Pettit Michael N (SVP and CFO) disposed off 36,020 shares at an average price of $27.19 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 81,474 shares of Wabash National Corp. (WNC).

Wabash National Corp. (WNC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) that is trading 123.35% up over the past 12 months.Paccar Inc. (PCAR) lies in the list of competitors of the Wabash National Corp. and is 43.86% higher over the same period from WNC