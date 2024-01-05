Which institution holds the most shares in Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) is -1.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $5.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is 0.06% and 6.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. AEG registered 12.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.06%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $10.71B and $20.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is -3.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.54% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.42%).

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.83% this year

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) that is trading -13.83% down over the past 12 months.Prudential PLC ADR (PUK) lies in the list of competitors of the Aegon Ltd. and is -26.99% lower over the same period from AEGMetLife Inc. (MET) is -7.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.