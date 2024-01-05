Which institution holds the most shares in Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) is -5.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $21.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is 3.30% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock -49.12% off its SMA200. CDMO registered -54.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $883.81.

The stock witnessed a 13.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.23%, and is -9.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $388.29M and $140.94M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.84% and -70.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.03%).

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Bioservices Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2700.00% this year

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.69M, and float is at 62.65M with Short Float at 11.40%.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hancock Richard B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hancock Richard B bought 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $5.86 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78760.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Kwietniak Matthew R. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $9.19 per share for $2344.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17961.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Hart Daniel R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,040 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $18767.0. The insider now directly holds 75,081 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO).