Which institution holds the most shares in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $126.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $125.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.48% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 17.23% higher than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.81, the stock is 3.22% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 8.84% off its SMA200. CNI registered 5.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.19%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has around 23971 employees, a market worth around $81.49B and $12.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.03 and Fwd P/E is 20.73. Profit margin for the company is 29.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.02% and -0.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.54%).

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.52, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.11% this year

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 671.00M, and float is at 627.67M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) that is trading -6.65% down over the past 12 months.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP) lies in the list of competitors of the Canadian National Railway Co. and is 6.46% higher over the same period from CNICSX Corp. (CSX) is 12.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.