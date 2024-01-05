Which institution holds the most shares in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG)

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $2.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $12.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.89% off the consensus price target high of $15.16 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 79.64% higher than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 4.64% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 0.48% off its SMA200. CIG registered 30.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.17%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has around 4969 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $7.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.06% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.86, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.58% this year

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.46B, and float is at 1.46B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading -9.33% down over the past 12 months.Companhia Paranaense de Energia-COPEL ADR (ELP) lies in the list of competitors of the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR and is 44.90% higher over the same period from CIGCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S/A Pfd. ADR (EBR.B) is 19.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.