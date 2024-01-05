Which institution holds the most shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.86 and a high of $80.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $70.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.04, the stock is 0.70% and 12.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 27.05% off its SMA200. EWBC registered 7.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.83%.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.84%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has around 3155 employees, a market worth around $10.01B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 34.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.81% and -12.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.36%).

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.14, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.08% this year

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.95M, and float is at 139.63M with Short Float at 2.99%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JACK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIU JACK C sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $68.90 per share for a total of $68900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18739.0 shares.

East West Bancorp, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $63.29 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55353.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, CAMPBELL MOLLY (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $62.16 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 11,946 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVBQ) that is trading -99.98% down over the past 12 months.First Republic Bank (FRCB) lies in the list of competitors of the East West Bancorp, Inc. and is -99.96% lower over the same period from EWBCTriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is -17.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.