Which institution holds the most shares in Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Enlink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is 1.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.45 and a high of $13.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -1.14% and -2.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 7.46% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 2.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.00.

The stock witnessed a -10.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.13%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $5.62B and $7.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.29 and Fwd P/E is 19.79. Profit margin for the company is 4.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.48% and -11.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.29%).

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enlink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.45% this year

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.98M, and float is at 228.82M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Alaina K, the company’s EVP, CL&AO, and Secretary. SEC filings show that Brooks Alaina K sold 35,023 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Enlink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Brooks Alaina K (EVP, CL&AO, and Secretary) sold a total of 40,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $12.05 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Brooks Alaina K (EVP, CL&AO, and Secretary) disposed off 131,586 shares at an average price of $12.13 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 540,719 shares of Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuSTAR Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 13.13% up over the past 12 months.Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) lies in the list of competitors of the Enlink Midstream LLC and is 31.94% higher over the same period from ENLCPlains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 31.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.