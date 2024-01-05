Which institution holds the most shares in First Hawaiian INC (FHB)

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) is -2.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.08 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -23.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.28, the stock is 0.69% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 16.09% off its SMA200. FHB registered -14.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.33%.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.19%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is 24.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.75% and -21.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.36%).

First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Hawaiian INC (FHB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.43, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Hawaiian INC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.42% this year

First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.36M, and float is at 126.66M with Short Float at 3.15%.

First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Hawaiian INC (FHB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dods Christopher L, the company’s VICE CH & CHIEF OPERATING OFCR. SEC filings show that Dods Christopher L sold 4,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $88513.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52583.0 shares.

First Hawaiian INC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Harrison Robert S (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) bought a total of 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $21.61 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the FHB stock.

First Hawaiian INC (FHB): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Capital Bancorp Inc. (NACB) that is trading 4.70% up over the past 12 months.National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF) lies in the list of competitors of the First Hawaiian INC and is 1.99% higher over the same period from FHBNano Labs Ltd. ADR (NA) is 39.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.