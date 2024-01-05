Which institution holds the most shares in Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -22.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is -1.33% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.08% off its SMA200. FULT registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.50%.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.64%, and is -6.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.25% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.15% this year

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.60M, and float is at 162.34M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wenger E Philip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wenger E Philip sold 0 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $13.75 per share for a total of $4.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Myers Curtis J (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.81 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, MCCOLLOM MARK R (Sr. EVP & CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.74 for $97400.0. The insider now directly holds 71,503 shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -3.63% down over the past 12 months.AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) lies in the list of competitors of the Fulton Financial Corp. and is -18.09% lower over the same period from FULTPNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -4.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.