Which institution holds the most shares in Humana Inc. (HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $423.29 and a high of $541.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $464.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $585.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $648.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 12.14% higher than the price target low of $531.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $466.54, the stock is -0.29% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -4.54% off its SMA200. HUM registered -6.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 67100 employees, a market worth around $57.44B and $102.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.22% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.41%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.55, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.09% this year

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.97M, and float is at 122.54M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Diamond Susan M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Diamond Susan M sold 4,156 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $526.28 per share for a total of $2.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3931.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that BROUSSARD BRUCE D (President & CEO) sold a total of 17,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $505.85 per share for $8.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70040.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 2,628 shares at an average price of $510.30 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 4,968 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) that is trading 11.32% up over the past 12 months.Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) lies in the list of competitors of the Humana Inc. and is 2.50% higher over the same period from HUMChubb Ltd. (CB) is 1.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.