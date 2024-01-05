Which institution holds the most shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is -1.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.11 and a high of $118.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFF stock was last observed hovering at around $79.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.58% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -32.58% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.55, the stock is 0.43% and 6.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.47% off its SMA200. IFF registered -24.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.18.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $20.31B and $11.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 441.94 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.08% and -32.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.17%).

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.56, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.55% this year

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.97M, and float is at 229.71M with Short Float at 2.01%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, the company’s President, Scent. SEC filings show that Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 1,972 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $86.35 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9093.0 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) that is trading 2.29% up over the past 12 months.Givaudan S.A. (GIVN) lies in the list of competitors of the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and is 15.20% higher over the same period from IFFDow Inc. (DOW) is 2.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.