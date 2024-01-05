Which institution holds the most shares in International Seaways Inc (INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is 5.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $49.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSW stock was last observed hovering at around $48.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.66% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.02% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.84, the stock is 5.88% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. INSW registered 57.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.57.

The stock witnessed a 6.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.80%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

International Seaways Inc (INSW) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.69 and Fwd P/E is 5.74. Profit margin for the company is 55.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.49% and -2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.11%).

International Seaways Inc (INSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Seaways Inc (INSW) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Seaways Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.02% this year

International Seaways Inc (INSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.12M, and float is at 33.37M with Short Float at 3.69%.

International Seaways Inc (INSW) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at International Seaways Inc (INSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zabrocky Lois K, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Zabrocky Lois K sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $47000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

International Seaways Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $47.00 per share for $47000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76927.0 shares of the INSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Solon Derek G. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $44.62 for $44618.0. The insider now directly holds 38,774 shares of International Seaways Inc (INSW).

International Seaways Inc (INSW): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE) that is trading 20.91% up over the past 12 months.Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd. (ULTRF) lies in the list of competitors of the International Seaways Inc and is -95.00% lower over the same period from INSWSEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) is 31.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.