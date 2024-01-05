Which institution holds the most shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.50 and a high of $38.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.29, the stock is -3.61% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. LEG registered -22.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.57.

The stock witnessed a 4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -34.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.68%).

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.66% this year

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.60M, and float is at 131.09M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Insider Activity

A total of 206 insider transactions have happened at Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 205 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOOD PHOEBE A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOOD PHOEBE A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $32.61 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53109.0 shares.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MCCOY SUSAN R (SVP – Investor Relations) sold a total of 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $34.51 per share for $47555.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30202.0 shares of the LEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Douglas Scott S (SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 27,000 shares at an average price of $34.70 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 51,619 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG).

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) that is trading 37.50% up over the past 12 months.Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) lies in the list of competitors of the Leggett & Platt, Inc. and is -49.25% lower over the same period from LEGLa-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) is 54.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.