Which institution holds the most shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.58 and a high of $111.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $107.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $123.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.72% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.82% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.82, the stock is -0.35% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 14.94% off its SMA200. LDOS registered 2.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.06%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $14.83B and $15.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.27 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 0.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.79% and -3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.57%).

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.71, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leidos Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.72% this year

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 135.97M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOHAPATRA SURYA N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOHAPATRA SURYA N sold 2,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $105.83 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19089.0 shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that JOHN MIRIAM E (Director) sold a total of 7,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $105.20 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20436.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Geer Noel B (Director) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $103.23 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 29,894 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include RTX Corp. (RTX) that is trading -15.34% down over the past 12 months.Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) lies in the list of competitors of the Leidos Holdings Inc and is -4.02% lower over the same period from LDOSNorthrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) is -10.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.